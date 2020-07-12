/
166 Apartments for rent in Brewerytown, Philadelphia, PA
Fairmount at Brewerytown
1429 N 31st St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
900 sqft
Luxury lofts located just minutes away from shops, dining and entertainment. Community has a fitness center, media and events lounge and pool. Units have LED lighting, large closets and rain showers.
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown
1410 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,286
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
814 sqft
The Hub at 31 Brewerytown offers 201 state-of-the-art luxury studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment residences. These brand-new spacious floor plans are designed with top-of-the-line fixtures and finishes.
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,391
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1127 sqft
One- and two-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments in smoke-free community with gym, bike storage, parking. Units include modern kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Brewerytown location with access to transit, shopping, recreation, major thoroughfares.
The Pointe
1415 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
838 sqft
The Pointe at 31 Brewerytown offers new construction in the heart of Brewerytown.
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1037 sqft
An urban, luxury community with modern appliances, hardwood floors, and spacious layouts. Onsite amenities include a rooftop pool, business center, and fitness center. Even a rooftop dog park. Minutes from everything.
2506 W Oxford St
2506 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2000 sqft
Stunning 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown! - Newly Renovated 5BR x 3.5BA in the heart of Brewerytown. Available now, at 2506 W Oxford St, located in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
1326 N 31st St
1326 North 31st Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fabulous 3 BR/3 Bath Brewerytown Condo w/ Attached Garage & TWO Off-street Parking Spots in a Beautifully-landscaped, Gated Community!! Located in the heart of exciting neighborhood development- across from new commercial spaces, including Hops
1808 n 27th st
1808 North 27th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1878 sqft
ONLY RENT TO OWN CONSIDERED - Property Id: 304506 RENT TO OWN with a 1.9%-2.5% Fixed Interest Rate Conventional Mortgage With Zero Down Payment, Zero Closing Cost and Zero PMI. Ask me how!! Located in the sought after Brewerytown.
1614 N 28TH STREET
1614 North 28th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1416 sqft
Brand New, spacious house for rent. Walk into the great open floor plan with high ceilings, recessed lights throughout, hardwood floors throughout and laundry room.
2941 Cecil B Moore
2941 Cecil B Moore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2018 sqft
2941 Cecil B Moore Available 09/01/20 Newly Renovated 3BR Home in Brewerytown! - Welcome to your new home in the cities hottest, new neighborhood of Brewerytown! Newly renovated 3BR x 2.5BR, single family home on historic Cecil B.
1418 N Hollywood St
1418 North Hollywood Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
940 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 BR/1.
2522 NICHOLAS STREET
2522 Nicholas Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1056 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Located on a quiet street, this two story home made with an attention to every little detail.
1442 North Etting Street
1442 North Etting Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Just about everything in this home is brand new! Be the first to live in this clean, fresh, crisp, newly renovated two bedroom, one bathroom row home.
2905 W GIRARD AVENUE
2905 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1764 sqft
This super spacious and sunny three bedroom/three bath 2nd floor bi-level is now available. The features include hardwood floors throughout, many windows, jetted tub, security system and a large deck.
1220 N TANEY STREET
1220 North Taney Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2104 sqft
Awesome space on a great block less than 1/2 block from Girard Ave commercial corridor. Brand new construction.
1732 N 25TH STREET
1732 North 25th Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This Move in Ready 2nd and 3rd floor unit features 2 bedrooms, washer and dryer, new flooring and fresh paint. Close to public transportation, schools, Temple Hospital, Shopping centers. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. No Pets.
1728 N 29TH STREET
1728 North 29th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
Large two bedroom in Brewerytown ready to rent. Rental includes rear yard, full basement with washer and dryer. Walk into living room /dinning room combo to include modern appliances refrigerator, and dishwasher.
2822 West Stiles Street
2822 West Stiles Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1100 sqft
Completely renovated large one bedroom in the heart of Brewerytown. This property has a unique design and features hardwood floors throughout, beautiful kitchen, private backyard that is great for entertaining, and a washer and dryer in the basement.
1534 N 28TH STREET
1534 North 28th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Brewerytown, affordable 3 bedroom house with one full and one half bath. Large open living/dining with decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms on 2nd floor.
1425 North Corlies Street
1425 North Corlies Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
926 sqft
This beautiful 3 bed/1 bath home in the heart of Brewerytown is sure to catch your eye. Stainless steel kitchen appliances surrounded by plenty of cabinet space.Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious basement for storage needs.
1637 N MARSTON STREET
1637 North Marston Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
Welcome to this well maintained three bedroom 1.5 bathroom home located in the Brewerytown section of the City. This home features and open front porch, hardwood floors throughout the living room and second floor.
1445 N DOVER STREET
1445 North Dover Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
840 sqft
Full renovation in 2017 - originally built to be sold but is now up for rent! Inside you are immediately greeted by an open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed lighting and a custom wrought iron banister which leads into the lower level.
1411 N Corlies Street
1411 North Corlies Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
BRAND NEW BREWERYTOWN HOUSE - Impressive newly constructed 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse by Resnick Development in the hottest areas in Brewerytown.
1458 North Dover Street
1458 North Dover Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Newly Renovated!!!!! Only $1350 per month!!!!! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home in the highly sought after Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.
