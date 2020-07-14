Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking bbq/grill garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance package receiving

Nicely landscaped brick buildings resembling rows of townhomes feature attractive slate roofs, gables, and windowed bays in a park-like setting shaded by trees. Adding to the ambiance is a green courtyard where our residents enjoy barbecues and picnics.



Inside the three controlled-access buildings are 91 affordably-priced apartments… mostly two-bedrooms, and a few one-bedroom units. Charming inside, as well as outside, each apartment boasts arched entranceways to kitchens and bedroom areas, and a large eat-in kitchen with a ceiling fan and a window.



Conveniently but privately located, set back from Roosevelt Boulevard, 3901 On The Boulevard is close to shopping and public transportation. Private storage rooms and private garages are available.