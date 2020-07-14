All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 3901 On The Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
3901 On The Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

3901 On The Boulevard

3901 E Roosevelt Blvd · (215) 608-4078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3901 E Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Northwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3901 On The Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
package receiving
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Nicely landscaped brick buildings resembling rows of townhomes feature attractive slate roofs, gables, and windowed bays in a park-like setting shaded by trees. Adding to the ambiance is a green courtyard where our residents enjoy barbecues and picnics.

Inside the three controlled-access buildings are 91 affordably-priced apartments… mostly two-bedrooms, and a few one-bedroom units. Charming inside, as well as outside, each apartment boasts arched entranceways to kitchens and bedroom areas, and a large eat-in kitchen with a ceiling fan and a window.

Conveniently but privately located, set back from Roosevelt Boulevard, 3901 On The Boulevard is close to shopping and public transportation. Private storage rooms and private garages are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 On The Boulevard have any available units?
3901 On The Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 On The Boulevard have?
Some of 3901 On The Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 On The Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3901 On The Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 On The Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 On The Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3901 On The Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3901 On The Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3901 On The Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 On The Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 On The Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3901 On The Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3901 On The Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3901 On The Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 On The Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 On The Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3901 On The Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Workforce Homes 3 Ogontz
5606 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity