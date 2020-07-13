All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Mt. Airy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Mt. Airy Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Mt. Airy Place

1651 E Mount Airy Ave · (317) 790-2226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Cedarbrook
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150
Cedarbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 310A · Avail. now

$972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 302A · Avail. now

$1,022

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mt. Airy Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
cats allowed
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Mt. Airy Place apartments in Philadelphia, PA featuring beautiful landscaped grounds, very spacious apartment homes with modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, skylights in select units and many different floor plans to choose from. Our Leasing Center is located in our four story mid-rise overlooking the Cedarbrook Mall. We are conveniently located within walking distance to plenty of shopping and public transportation. Call today to schedule your tour of Mt. Airy Place and find out how you can live in one of the best big city neighborhood identified by Money Magazine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mt. Airy Place have any available units?
Mt. Airy Place has 2 units available starting at $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Mt. Airy Place have?
Some of Mt. Airy Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mt. Airy Place currently offering any rent specials?
Mt. Airy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mt. Airy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Mt. Airy Place is pet friendly.
Does Mt. Airy Place offer parking?
Yes, Mt. Airy Place offers parking.
Does Mt. Airy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mt. Airy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mt. Airy Place have a pool?
No, Mt. Airy Place does not have a pool.
Does Mt. Airy Place have accessible units?
No, Mt. Airy Place does not have accessible units.
Does Mt. Airy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Mt. Airy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mt. Airy Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Adelphia House
1229 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Ridge Court
7014 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Westbury
271 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Fernrock Apartments
6041 N 10th St
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
The Chocolate Works Apartments
231 N 3rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Trinity Row
2027 Arch Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity