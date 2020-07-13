1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150 Cedarbrook
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 310A · Avail. now
$972
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft
Unit 302A · Avail. now
$1,022
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mt. Airy Place.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
gym
green community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
bathtub
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cc payments
cats allowed
e-payments
green community
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Mt. Airy Place apartments in Philadelphia, PA featuring beautiful landscaped grounds, very spacious apartment homes with modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, skylights in select units and many different floor plans to choose from. Our Leasing Center is located in our four story mid-rise overlooking the Cedarbrook Mall. We are conveniently located within walking distance to plenty of shopping and public transportation. Call today to schedule your tour of Mt. Airy Place and find out how you can live in one of the best big city neighborhood identified by Money Magazine.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $15/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mt. Airy Place have any available units?
Mt. Airy Place has 2 units available starting at $972 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.