Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Park Chase Apartments

8118 Verree Rd · (215) 515-9256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Fox Chase

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2bd · Avail. Oct 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 2 bd · Avail. Oct 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Chase Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Park Chase Apartments is situated in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia. With a variety of designs to suit your lifestyle, from an economical studio to a spacious two bedroom home, you will be sure to find the home that is perfect for you. Park Chase offers the peacefulness of a residential neighborhood, with easy access to Center City by train, bus or car. Septas train to Market East, 30th Street Station and Temple University is a five-minute walk; and the bus to Franklin Mills stops at your door. Located only minutes from I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike, Park Chase is an ideal location and great value!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $100
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 1 cat maximum
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Chase Apartments have any available units?
Park Chase Apartments has 2 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Chase Apartments have?
Some of Park Chase Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Chase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Chase Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Chase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Chase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Chase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Chase Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Chase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Chase Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Chase Apartments have a pool?
No, Park Chase Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Park Chase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Chase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Chase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Chase Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
