Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Park Chase Apartments is situated in a quiet, residential neighborhood in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia. With a variety of designs to suit your lifestyle, from an economical studio to a spacious two bedroom home, you will be sure to find the home that is perfect for you. Park Chase offers the peacefulness of a residential neighborhood, with easy access to Center City by train, bus or car. Septas train to Market East, 30th Street Station and Temple University is a five-minute walk; and the bus to Franklin Mills stops at your door. Located only minutes from I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike, Park Chase is an ideal location and great value!