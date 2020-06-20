212 CATHARINE STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Mid-Late May:Please note: photos are examples from another unit in this building. Exact layout and finishes may differ. This gorgeous apartment is one of 7 renovated units in a historical mansion, offering a unique mix of antique charm and modern updates. This unit is on the second floor and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All features include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, minimalistic shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, highly efficient mini-split A/C systems and sleek fixtures and finishes throughout. The original character shines through with exposed brick accent walls, oculus windows, and the asymmetrical architecture that truly makes this property a stand-out. You'll love the stylish bathroom details, like the high contrast tub surround and fixtures, light-up vanity mirror, and dark slate tile. The bedrooms each have ample closet space and great natural light. Enjoy the added convenience of laundry in-unit! The building offers a lovely common courtyard for tenants to relax in, or walk right next door to the park.About the Neighborhood:Situated in the lovely Queen Village neighborhood, convenient to an endless list of local favorites for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Explore popular spots along South Street and Fabric Row, or check out the pier parks along Delaware Ave. This building neighbors the beautiful Mario Lanza Park, and is walkable to popular spots including Lucky's Last Chance, Southwark Queen Village Community Garden, Hungry Pigeon, Moon + Arrow, New Wave Cafe, Fiore Fine Foods, Teresa's Mesa, and so much more in this trendy area.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require additional fees, if accepted. ($250/pet, and $25 monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet.