Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
212 CATHARINE STREET
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

212 CATHARINE STREET

212 Catharine Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

212 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Queen Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available Mid-Late May:Please note: photos are examples from another unit in this building. Exact layout and finishes may differ. This gorgeous apartment is one of 7 renovated units in a historical mansion, offering a unique mix of antique charm and modern updates. This unit is on the second floor and offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All features include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, minimalistic shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, highly efficient mini-split A/C systems and sleek fixtures and finishes throughout. The original character shines through with exposed brick accent walls, oculus windows, and the asymmetrical architecture that truly makes this property a stand-out. You'll love the stylish bathroom details, like the high contrast tub surround and fixtures, light-up vanity mirror, and dark slate tile. The bedrooms each have ample closet space and great natural light. Enjoy the added convenience of laundry in-unit! The building offers a lovely common courtyard for tenants to relax in, or walk right next door to the park.About the Neighborhood:Situated in the lovely Queen Village neighborhood, convenient to an endless list of local favorites for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Explore popular spots along South Street and Fabric Row, or check out the pier parks along Delaware Ave. This building neighbors the beautiful Mario Lanza Park, and is walkable to popular spots including Lucky's Last Chance, Southwark Queen Village Community Garden, Hungry Pigeon, Moon + Arrow, New Wave Cafe, Fiore Fine Foods, Teresa's Mesa, and so much more in this trendy area.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require additional fees, if accepted. ($250/pet, and $25 monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: $50/month flat water fee, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 CATHARINE STREET have any available units?
212 CATHARINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 CATHARINE STREET have?
Some of 212 CATHARINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 CATHARINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
212 CATHARINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 CATHARINE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 CATHARINE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 212 CATHARINE STREET offer parking?
No, 212 CATHARINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 212 CATHARINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 CATHARINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 CATHARINE STREET have a pool?
No, 212 CATHARINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 212 CATHARINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 212 CATHARINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 212 CATHARINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 CATHARINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
