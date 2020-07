Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

Be the first to move-in to The Galman Group’s newest community, Algon Flats! Our brand-new garden-style community features modern design elements, all new kitchens and bathrooms, as well as spacious floor plans throughout the community. Algon Flats is centrally located in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood of the Northeast. We are just minutes away from Somerton, Mayfair, and other nearby neighborhoods. Our convenient location is near shopping and transportation, making your commute a breeze. Schedule an appointment to see all of the exciting updates firsthand at Algon Flats!