All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Atrium Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Atrium Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Atrium Apartments

2555 Welsh Rd · (215) 709-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Academy Gardens

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,370

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atrium Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation. With features such as a clubhouse and a sparkling swimming pool, you'll be living the good life at Atrium Apartments. Weekend Appointments available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 0
rent: 0
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atrium Apartments have any available units?
Atrium Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Atrium Apartments have?
Some of Atrium Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atrium Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Atrium Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atrium Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Atrium Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Atrium Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Atrium Apartments offers parking.
Does Atrium Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atrium Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atrium Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Atrium Apartments has a pool.
Does Atrium Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Atrium Apartments has accessible units.
Does Atrium Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Atrium Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Atrium Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Bridge on Race
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Avenir
1515 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St
Philadelphia, PA 19138
The Flats at 31 Brewerytown
3018 W Thompson St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity