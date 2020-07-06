2555 Welsh Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Academy Gardens
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 408 · Avail. Sep 7
$1,070
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,070
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 306 · Avail. now
$1,370
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atrium Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
2020 RENOVATION PROJECTS! New fitness center Renovated courtyard with firepit Elevators Package room Updated hallways New state of the art heating and cooling New flooring and paint in hallways New intercom system New thermostats!Atrium Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation. With features such as a clubhouse and a sparkling swimming pool, you'll be living the good life at Atrium Apartments. Weekend Appointments available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 0
rent: 0
limit: 2
