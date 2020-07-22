/
queen village
233 Apartments for rent in Queen Village, Philadelphia, PA
2 Units Available
Bainbridge Lofts
715 S 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE BETTER Offering studios, one, two and three bedroom loft-style apartments in Philadelphia, PA. Fill out our online application or contact us for more information and current availability.
1 Unit Available
250 Fulton St R
250 Fulton Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity in Queen Village - Property Id: 304331 Follow the cobble stone lined street to a trinity, nestled on the lovely, family friendly, Fulton Street and into your next home.
1 Unit Available
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.
1 Unit Available
785 S 2nd St Unit 2F
785 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
One bedroom apartment with open floorplan, photos represent upcoming completion of floorplan. Inquire for an immediate link to our video tour.
1 Unit Available
783 S. 2nd Street Unit-A
783 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Queen Village 783 S. 2nd Street – Unit-A is a 600 square foot One bedroom with a Den, one bathroom, bi level apartment available 8/14/20 for $1,430.00.
1 Unit Available
226 Bainbridge St
226 Bainbridge Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive luxury two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and two dens with garage parking located in a boutique apartment building with a fantastic location on a quiet neighborhood street in Queen Village.
7 Units Available
514 SOUTH STREET
514 South Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,425
235 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 514 SOUTH STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This 4 bedroom + office, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite.
1 Unit Available
404 QUEEN STREET
404 Queen Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with common rooftop deck at The Revere, which features luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village! Situated on the corner of 4th and Queen Streets, The Revere is part of the 4th street commercial corridor that consists of
1 Unit Available
706 S 5TH STREET
706 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
653 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on the second floor of a secure apartment building. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, central air, and a washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
309 MONROE STREET
309 Monroe Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1419 sqft
Available for OCTOBER 1 Move-In... Beautiful home with stunning backyard oasis on a quiet Queen Village street in the Meredith Catchment.
1 Unit Available
727 S 2ND STREET
727 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
2688 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom bi-level apartment in queen village has it all!!! Ample sized open space kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet/storage space. Enjoy entertaining guests in the open living and dining area.
1 Unit Available
623 S AMERICAN STREET
623 South American Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
585 sqft
This Trinity home is a must see...laundry..central air...desirable neighborhood....come check it out today
1 Unit Available
501 FITZWATER ST
501 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 FITZWATER ST in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
830 S 4TH ST
830 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom with private yard at The Revere, which features luxury apartments in the heart of Queen Village! Situated on the corner of 4th and Queen Streets, The Revere is part of the booming 4th street commercial corridor that consists of great
1 Unit Available
512 CARPENTER STREET
512 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1623 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
760 E Passyunk - 2
760 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1400 sqft
****AVAILABLE AUG 1st 2020****** VIDEO walk thru https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmSmjpkdqQ8&feature=youtu.be Over 1400 : /ft, 1 bed/1bath on a tree lined street in Queen Village.
1 Unit Available
737 S 4TH STREET
737 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
Beautiful newer construction luxury apartment featuring wide plank flooring throughout, custom kitchen with modern cabinets and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom tile bathroom, recessed lighting throughout, and much more! Amazing
1 Unit Available
240 MONROE ST
240 Monroe Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Quite, clean, well maintained, first floor apartment located on lovely, tree lined street in the heart of Queen Village. Four blocks from beautiful Spruce Street Harbor and the water front. Three blocks from bustling South Street.
1 Unit Available
802 S FRONT STREET
802 South Front Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1904 sqft
Large, bright and airy two bedroom apartment in Queen Village. Quiet, charming block, quaint tree lined streets, yet just steps from nightlife, restaurants, cafes and shopping. Easy walk to Whole Foods and all amenities.
1 Unit Available
343 CHRISTIAN STREET
343 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2108 sqft
Unit 3 is a 2bd x 1bath located on the 3nd floor. Walk to amenities, shops, restaurants, cafes and bars on SouthStreet, Fabric Row, and in Society Hill.
1 Unit Available
225 CARPENTER STREET
225 Carpenter Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1460 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 CARPENTER STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
501 MONTROSE STREET
501 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2268 sqft
HUGE Corner house with PARKING in the Queen Village area ready for new tenants! Enjoy this three (3) bedroom, three and a half (3.5) bath property that comes complete with a finished basement, massive living room, and private off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Queen Village
37 Units Available
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
