Come see this great 3rd floor apartment near Temple University. This apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a den/study that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. It also offer a full kitchen with an eat-in and features a full size refrigerator and an electric oven and stove-top. This apartment also offers a large living room great for entertaining. There's plenty of space and privacy in this apartment! Schedule your private showing today!