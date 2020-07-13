All apartments in Philadelphia
1300 Chestnut Street

1300 Chestnut St · (215) 515-9947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Avenue of the Arts South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,555

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,570

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$2,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1300 Chestnut Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
doorman
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

1300 Chestnut, a beautiful 10-story high-rise ideally located in Center City.Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Chestnut Street have any available units?
1300 Chestnut Street has 14 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 1300 Chestnut Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Chestnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 1300 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 1300 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Chestnut Street has units with dishwashers.
