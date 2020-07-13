1300 Chestnut Street

1300 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Avenue of the Arts South
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 10
$1,555
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft
Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 10
$1,560
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft
Unit 203 · Avail. now
$1,570
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 904 · Avail. now
$2,010
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 23
$2,085
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
elevator
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!
1300 Chestnut, a beautiful 10-story high-rise ideally located in Center City.Known for its popular restaurants and nightlife spots, Midtown Philadelphia is a fun and exciting place to live. Just steps away from some of Philadelphiaђs best culinary experiences, you will revel in the hustle and bustle of Center City life!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)