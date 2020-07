NorthxNorthwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments guest suite internet access key fob access lobby pool table smoke-free community yoga

Get ready to take your life a new direction. North X Northwest isnt just any apartment address. This is THE address. And Philly at its finest. This is where historic tree-lined streets blend with eminent art museums to forge one of Americas finest walk-to-work backdrops. Where Center City isnt just a Septa stop, but your sweeping apartment view. And the pages of history come to life all around you, every day in every direction.Located in Philadelphias charming Fairmount neighborhood, just a mile and a half north of Center City, this thoughtfully-curated apartment community offers three distinct luxe lifestyles for the Philadelphian who truly wants it all luxuriously appointed designer kitchens, Chrome Moen fixtures, sustainable wood floors, generous walk-in closets, its all here. And if those dont make you feel on top of the world, your amenities will starting with your expansive rooftop terrace overlooking all of downtown Philly, including Billy Penn himself. Additional upscale amenities entail everything from a full-service fitness center and a cozy fireplace lounge to a club-style business lounge with breakout pods.