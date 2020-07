Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Edgewood Apartments is conveniently located in Philadelphia and offers controlled access, fully equipped kitchens, carpeting, and extra storage. This community includes an on-site management office, off street parking lot, laundry facilities and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Located a couple blocks from Broad Street, the complex is conveniently located near public transit, Temple University, La Salle, and Hunting Park where all of your needs footsteps away.