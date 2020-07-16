1623 S 20TH STREET

Amenities

Located in the HOT Point Breeze neighborhood this unit features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Walk into the open concept kitchen/dining and living area. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is one bedroom on the main floor as well as a full bathroom in the hallway with tile flooring, shower stall and single vanity. On the lower level you will find two more bedrooms, both with an ensuite bathroom, and a laundry room with a full washer and dryer. This unit also features recessed lighting throughout, central air-conditioning, intercom system, alarm system, cable ready and a large backyard. Great location with walking distance to plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars and more! *Available starting September 1st. First month and security deposit due at signing. $50 application fee. Tenant pays electric + water.