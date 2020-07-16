All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:43 PM

1623 S 20TH STREET

1623 South 20th Street · (215) 893-9920
Location

1623 South 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
Located in the HOT Point Breeze neighborhood this unit features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Walk into the open concept kitchen/dining and living area. The modern kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. There is one bedroom on the main floor as well as a full bathroom in the hallway with tile flooring, shower stall and single vanity. On the lower level you will find two more bedrooms, both with an ensuite bathroom, and a laundry room with a full washer and dryer. This unit also features recessed lighting throughout, central air-conditioning, intercom system, alarm system, cable ready and a large backyard. Great location with walking distance to plenty of restaurants, cafes, bars and more! *Available starting September 1st. First month and security deposit due at signing. $50 application fee. Tenant pays electric + water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 S 20TH STREET have any available units?
1623 S 20TH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 S 20TH STREET have?
Some of 1623 S 20TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 S 20TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1623 S 20TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 S 20TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1623 S 20TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1623 S 20TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1623 S 20TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1623 S 20TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1623 S 20TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 S 20TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1623 S 20TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1623 S 20TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1623 S 20TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 S 20TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 S 20TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
