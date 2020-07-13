All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
The Riverloft Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
The Riverloft Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

The Riverloft Apartment Homes

2300 Walnut St · (215) 515-9619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $5,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Fitler Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Fitler Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 425 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 17

$4,361

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Aug 6

$4,421

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Unit 630 · Avail. Aug 28

$4,421

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2041 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Riverloft Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
media room
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. The Riverloft Apartment Homes in Center City Philadelphia, PA 19103 is a smoke free community. Apartment homes offer loft floor plans with 16 ft ceilings, 12 ft windows and spectacular views. Our pet friendly apartment homes feature gallery like living rooms, hardwood floors, chef kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, contoured soaking tubs, central air and in home washers and dryers. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! We have covered garage parking, a fitness center, on site recycling, business and conference center, and 24 hour front desk attendant. We are conveniently located steps from universities, public transportation, shops and boutiques. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $79 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (studio), $750 (1 bedroom), $1000 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $235 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Street, assigned. Additional paid parking options are within walking distance of the community. 30th Street Station is just a short walk away. Garage lot, assigned: $250/month. Covered garage parking options are available for residents. Price varies based on location.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have any available units?
The Riverloft Apartment Homes has 27 units available starting at $1,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have?
Some of The Riverloft Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Riverloft Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
The Riverloft Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $5,000 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is The Riverloft Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Riverloft Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, The Riverloft Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Riverloft Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, The Riverloft Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, The Riverloft Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does The Riverloft Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, The Riverloft Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Rock Hill
205 Rock St
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141
2121 Market St
2121 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19126

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University