Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. The Riverloft Apartment Homes in Center City Philadelphia, PA 19103 is a smoke free community. Apartment homes offer loft floor plans with 16 ft ceilings, 12 ft windows and spectacular views. Our pet friendly apartment homes feature gallery like living rooms, hardwood floors, chef kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, contoured soaking tubs, central air and in home washers and dryers. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! We have covered garage parking, a fitness center, on site recycling, business and conference center, and 24 hour front desk attendant. We are conveniently located steps from universities, public transportation, shops and boutiques. Guarantors welcome!