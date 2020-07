Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed parking dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments smoke-free community

Rock Hill was recently acquired by the Galman Group and has begun the latest in architectural renovations. Watch as The Galman Group transforms Rock Hill Apartments. Rock Hill will feature stylish one and two bedroom apartment homes with open style concept living. Rock Hill is easily accessible to all major highways: I-95, Rte 76, Rte 1, 476 & PA Turnpike and close to Ivy Ridge regional rail & Septa bus line 27. Also just a 15 minute drive to Center City and within walking distance to local shopping & dining. Rock Hill is very convenient to Manayunk shopping and the Andorra Shopping Center. Make sure to call, or stop by today and let us show you your new home. Zip Car lives here!