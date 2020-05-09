1233 S 4TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage internet access

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This spacious 3-story home features lots of outdoor space, garage parking and amazing amenities! Enter into the first floor, which has access to the attached garage. There is a full bathroom and a bedroom, which could also be used as an office. There is access to the fenced patio off the first floor. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with wall to wall carpeting. It's perfect for a family or rec room. The second floor has an open layout with a huge kitchen, dining room and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. There's a dishwasher, garbage disposal and built-in microwave, as well as ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is separated from the dining room by a bar. There is a deck off the kitchen. There is recessed lighting throughout and the living room has a ceiling fan for added comfort. Up on the third floor you'll find two full bedrooms, both with full baths! The back bedroom has a private balcony and walk in closet. Both bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans. The washer and dryer are located in a closet in the hallway between the two bedrooms.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philly~s most popular and culturally diverse eateries, a vast bar scene, local festivals, and of course, Pat~s and Geno~s Steaks. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Termini Bros Bakery, The Dutch, Ruby Buffet, Herman's Coffee, Federal Donuts, Dee's Place, Grumpy~s Tavern, Perla, Tamalex, Dee~s Place, Grindcore House, South Philly Barbacoa, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, Cable/Internet. Alarm system available if tenant would like to use it. $50 alarm paid to city per year.