All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1233 S 4TH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1233 S 4TH STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:08 PM

1233 S 4TH STREET

1233 S 4th St · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1233 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Moyamensing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW:This spacious 3-story home features lots of outdoor space, garage parking and amazing amenities! Enter into the first floor, which has access to the attached garage. There is a full bathroom and a bedroom, which could also be used as an office. There is access to the fenced patio off the first floor. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with wall to wall carpeting. It's perfect for a family or rec room. The second floor has an open layout with a huge kitchen, dining room and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. There's a dishwasher, garbage disposal and built-in microwave, as well as ample cabinet and counter space. The kitchen is separated from the dining room by a bar. There is a deck off the kitchen. There is recessed lighting throughout and the living room has a ceiling fan for added comfort. Up on the third floor you'll find two full bedrooms, both with full baths! The back bedroom has a private balcony and walk in closet. Both bedrooms have wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans. The washer and dryer are located in a closet in the hallway between the two bedrooms.About The Neighborhood:Located just minutes from some of Philly~s most popular and culturally diverse eateries, a vast bar scene, local festivals, and of course, Pat~s and Geno~s Steaks. Be within walking distance to neighborhood favorites such as Termini Bros Bakery, The Dutch, Ruby Buffet, Herman's Coffee, Federal Donuts, Dee's Place, Grumpy~s Tavern, Perla, Tamalex, Dee~s Place, Grindcore House, South Philly Barbacoa, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, water, Cable/Internet. Alarm system available if tenant would like to use it. $50 alarm paid to city per year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 S 4TH STREET have any available units?
1233 S 4TH STREET has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 S 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1233 S 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 S 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1233 S 4TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 S 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 S 4TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1233 S 4TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1233 S 4TH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1233 S 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 S 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 S 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1233 S 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1233 S 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1233 S 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 S 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 S 4TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1233 S 4TH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
One Water Street
250 N Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19116
The Arch
100 N 17th St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
2116 Chestnut
2116 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
The Sterling Apartment Homes
1815 John F Kennedy Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19103
girard court
2101 North College Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity