All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like
2130 Arch Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2130 Arch Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

2130 Arch Street

2130 Arch St · (267) 642-5908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2130 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Logan Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Unit *401 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,745

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2130 Arch Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Choose from 15 unique floorplans in one of the cityђs most desirable neighborhoods. Featuring 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom bi-level plus den, or 2-bedrooms.Named for James Logan, a 17th century statesman, Logan Square is home to one of Philadelphiaђs most populated business districts and includes corporate centers such as Comcast Corporate Center, Logan Square Corporate Center, and the Verizon Building. Easy access to Suburban Square, 30th Street Station, and routes 76 and I-95 makes for convenient travel both within and outside the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Street Parking Only.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2130 Arch Street have any available units?
2130 Arch Street has 4 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 Arch Street have?
Some of 2130 Arch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Arch Street currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Arch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Arch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Arch Street is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Arch Street offer parking?
No, 2130 Arch Street does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Arch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Arch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Arch Street have a pool?
No, 2130 Arch Street does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Arch Street have accessible units?
No, 2130 Arch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Arch Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Arch Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Arizona Lofts
4618 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Falls Village
2991 W School House Ln
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Joshua House
2607 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
409 South 11th Street
409 S 11th St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Apartments @ Brewerytown
3019 - 3041 Master St
Philadelphia, PA 19121
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 BedroomsPhiladelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly PlacesPhiladelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs CreekSomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrookUniversity CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's UniversityTemple UniversityThomas Jefferson UniversityDrexel University