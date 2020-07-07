2130 Arch Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!



Choose from 15 unique floorplans in one of the cityђs most desirable neighborhoods. Featuring 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom bi-level plus den, or 2-bedrooms.Named for James Logan, a 17th century statesman, Logan Square is home to one of Philadelphiaђs most populated business districts and includes corporate centers such as Comcast Corporate Center, Logan Square Corporate Center, and the Verizon Building. Easy access to Suburban Square, 30th Street Station, and routes 76 and I-95 makes for convenient travel both within and outside the city.