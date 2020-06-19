All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:12 AM

1221 SPRUCE STREET

1221 Spruce Street · (215) 310-6250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1221 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3295 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome home to this Bi-Level Unit right near Center City! This 1 bed, 1 bath unit features an open concept living room and kitchen, with hardwood floors throughout. Along with a second story featuring a generously sized bedroom. There is also a hall bath on the second level. An added bonus is a private deck, to enjoy city views. There is a washer and dryer in the building. The tenant is responsible for cable/internet, and electric. The landlord pays the remaining utilities! Conveniently located to Rittenhouse Square, The Academy of Music, and an abundance of local eateries and bars to enjoy! Check it out, before it's gone! Video walk through available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1221 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 1221 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1221 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1221 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1221 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1221 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1221 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
