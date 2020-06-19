1221 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Welcome home to this Bi-Level Unit right near Center City! This 1 bed, 1 bath unit features an open concept living room and kitchen, with hardwood floors throughout. Along with a second story featuring a generously sized bedroom. There is also a hall bath on the second level. An added bonus is a private deck, to enjoy city views. There is a washer and dryer in the building. The tenant is responsible for cable/internet, and electric. The landlord pays the remaining utilities! Conveniently located to Rittenhouse Square, The Academy of Music, and an abundance of local eateries and bars to enjoy! Check it out, before it's gone! Video walk through available upon request.