All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like Cedar Glen Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
Cedar Glen Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:19 AM

Cedar Glen Apartments

9140 Old Bustleton Ave · (215) 515-9949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Bustleton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9140 Old Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19115
Bustleton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Glen Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Cedar Glen Apartments offers both privacy and convenience tucked away in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Northeast, Philadelphia. This lovely community offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments with spacious closet space. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. An ideal location, Cedar Glen is walking distance to community parks, shopping, entertainment and dining. Cedar Glen residents also enjoy the easy access to Route 1, the PA Turnpike and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18 years old and $100 to reserve an apartment
Deposit: Security Deposit - usually one full month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $250 cat deposit
limit: 1
rent: $25 per month
Parking Details: On site parking lots.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Glen Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Glen Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Glen Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Glen Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar Glen Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cedar Glen Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Riverloft Apartment Homes
2300 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Parkside Apartments
4616 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Dwell 2nd Street
1300 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19122
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity