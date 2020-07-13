Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Cedar Glen Apartments offers both privacy and convenience tucked away in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Northeast, Philadelphia. This lovely community offers comfortable one and two bedroom apartments with spacious closet space. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. An ideal location, Cedar Glen is walking distance to community parks, shopping, entertainment and dining. Cedar Glen residents also enjoy the easy access to Route 1, the PA Turnpike and I-95.