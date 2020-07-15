All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

The Thornton

1953 Northwest Overton Street · (833) 969-1209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1953 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR 97209
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 427 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 303 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 303 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 303 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Thornton.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
internet access
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by using alternative methods of communication in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we are happy to arrange an in-person tour for you at a later date and invite you to tour our website in the meantime and call or email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
Parking Details: Street.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Thornton have any available units?
The Thornton has 6 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does The Thornton have?
Some of The Thornton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Thornton currently offering any rent specials?
The Thornton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Thornton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Thornton is pet friendly.
Does The Thornton offer parking?
Yes, The Thornton offers parking.
Does The Thornton have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Thornton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Thornton have a pool?
No, The Thornton does not have a pool.
Does The Thornton have accessible units?
Yes, The Thornton has accessible units.
Does The Thornton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Thornton has units with dishwashers.
