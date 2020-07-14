All apartments in Portland
East of Eleven

Open Now until 6pm
310 Southeast 12th Avenue · (971) 351-3040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in Today, Get 8 Weeks FREE + a $500 Gift Card! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Location

310 Southeast 12th Avenue, Portland, OR 97214
Buckman

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from East of Eleven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly. Residents of East of Eleven will enjoy open-flow floorplans, floor to ceiling windows, high-end stainless appliances, and stunning city views. The community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, convenient package locker system, pet washing station, parking garage, bike storage, and a community room with two sided fireplace leading to a rooftop deck with soaring views of Downtown Portland. Find your new home in the vibrant Buckman neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35/Per Financially Responsible Applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does East of Eleven have any available units?
East of Eleven has 8 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does East of Eleven have?
Some of East of Eleven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is East of Eleven currently offering any rent specials?
East of Eleven is offering the following rent specials: Move in Today, Get 8 Weeks FREE + a $500 Gift Card! Offer available on select homes. Live Video & Self-Guided Tours Available! Visit our website to book your tour today.
Is East of Eleven pet-friendly?
Yes, East of Eleven is pet friendly.
Does East of Eleven offer parking?
Yes, East of Eleven offers parking.
Does East of Eleven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, East of Eleven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does East of Eleven have a pool?
No, East of Eleven does not have a pool.
Does East of Eleven have accessible units?
Yes, East of Eleven has accessible units.
Does East of Eleven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, East of Eleven has units with dishwashers.
