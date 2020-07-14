Amenities
Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly. Residents of East of Eleven will enjoy open-flow floorplans, floor to ceiling windows, high-end stainless appliances, and stunning city views. The community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, convenient package locker system, pet washing station, parking garage, bike storage, and a community room with two sided fireplace leading to a rooftop deck with soaring views of Downtown Portland. Find your new home in the vibrant Buckman neighborhood!