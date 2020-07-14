Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving

Situated in Southeast Portland, East of Eleven offers surprising details, bright open spaces and intentional amenities giving an escape to Portlanders looking for a space to live authenticaly. Residents of East of Eleven will enjoy open-flow floorplans, floor to ceiling windows, high-end stainless appliances, and stunning city views. The community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, convenient package locker system, pet washing station, parking garage, bike storage, and a community room with two sided fireplace leading to a rooftop deck with soaring views of Downtown Portland. Find your new home in the vibrant Buckman neighborhood!