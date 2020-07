Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage internet access package receiving accessible garage bbq/grill cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest suite

Savier Street Flats is the perfect apartment home for those who know that true magic lies in our exchange.



Wonder where our name came from? Legendary historical figure Mr. Savier and Mr. Burnside purchased a mill in 1869 and led an extensive flour and grain business, shipping goods to foreign ports from Portland, Oregon. He is well-remembered as an honorable, upright man whose “path was never strewn with the wrecks of other men’s fortunes”. If you’re looking to live in one of the world’s most forward-thinking, tech-savvy cities, look no further than Savier Street Flats. Contact us today to schedule a live virtual tour of our Portland, Oregon apartments.