Crane Flats and Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range dishwasher bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome Home! Built in 1909 by Portland's first city-appointed architect, Crane Lofts offers edgy design aspects such as exposed brick and duct work, original eight-foot windows and cement pillars. This industrial look is masterfully mixed with up-to-date sophistication including beautiful maple floors and uniquely designed kitchens. Crane Lofts is the full package for an on-the-go and about the town type. Come home to Crane Lofts!