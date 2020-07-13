Crane Flats and Lofts

Lease Length: 6-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300/ per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking is available in the Parking Garage for $185.00/Month. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage Rooms are available for $40.00/month