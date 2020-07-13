All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Crane Flats and Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, OR
/
Crane Flats and Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 PM

Crane Flats and Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
720 Northwest 14th Avenue · (503) 542-9694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Pearl
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

720 Northwest 14th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
Pearl

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crane Flats and Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Welcome Home! Built in 1909 by Portland's first city-appointed architect, Crane Lofts offers edgy design aspects such as exposed brick and duct work, original eight-foot windows and cement pillars. This industrial look is masterfully mixed with up-to-date sophistication including beautiful maple floors and uniquely designed kitchens. Crane Lofts is the full package for an on-the-go and about the town type. Come home to Crane Lofts!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: Minimum $300/max 1.5 times rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300/ per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Parking is available in the Parking Garage for $185.00/Month. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage Rooms are available for $40.00/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crane Flats and Lofts have any available units?
Crane Flats and Lofts has 5 units available starting at $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Portland, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
What amenities does Crane Flats and Lofts have?
Some of Crane Flats and Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crane Flats and Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Crane Flats and Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crane Flats and Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Crane Flats and Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Crane Flats and Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Crane Flats and Lofts offers parking.
Does Crane Flats and Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crane Flats and Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crane Flats and Lofts have a pool?
No, Crane Flats and Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Crane Flats and Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Crane Flats and Lofts has accessible units.
Does Crane Flats and Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crane Flats and Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Crane Flats and Lofts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ella Marie Apartments
1205 Southeast Morrison Street
Portland, OR 97214
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd
Portland, OR 97225
Kearney Plaza
931 NW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St
Portland, OR 97239
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97201
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road
Portland, OR 97225
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street
Portland, OR 97209

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PortlandNob HillBuckman
PearlRichmondKerns
Goose HollowSouth Portland

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community CollegeUniversity of Western States
Concordia University-Portland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity