Apartment List
/
OR
/
milwaukie
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

170 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR with garage

Milwaukie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Island Station
4 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,006
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Linwood
1 Unit Available
5536 SE Harlow St
5536 Southeast Harlow Street, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Historic Milwaukie
1 Unit Available
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
901 sqft
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westmoreland
102 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
7437 SE Monroe St. #28 Available 07/06/20 Now Accepting Applications! - **Available After 07/03/2020** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
01873 SW Palatine Hill Road - ADU
01873 Southwest Palatine Hill Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Glorious territorial views from the property with a serene landscape. Wonderful opportunity in Dunthorpe Riverdale Schools. ADU has a separate exterior entrance to utilize with your own private deck.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
8833 SE 70th Ave
8833 Southeast 70th Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
980 sqft
8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Downtown Portland
23 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,490
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
$
Buckman
6 Units Available
East 12 Lofts
1100 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,110
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the desirable Buckman neighborhood near brew pubs, dining, and the Willamette River. Rec room, 24-hour fitness center, indoor bike parking, and a pet washing station.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Mt. Tabor
1 Unit Available
Julie Ann Apartments
711 SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,035
430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julie Ann Apartments in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Lents
9 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,165
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
Richmond
8 Units Available
Tabor View Lofts
2655 Southeast 50th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
638 sqft
Community amenities at this property include controlled access, 24-hour fitness center and reserved parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, USB charging outlets and high ceilings. Ivon Street Park and Eastport Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
$
Richmond
6 Units Available
The Fifty at Division
4975 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,155
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed, this apartment community in southeast Portland features a pet-washing station, a 24-hour gym and a rooftop deck. The homes have in-unit laundry, built-in USB charging outlets and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Milwaukie 2 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilwaukie 3 BedroomsMilwaukie Accessible ApartmentsMilwaukie Apartments with Balcony
Milwaukie Apartments with GarageMilwaukie Apartments with GymMilwaukie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilwaukie Apartments with ParkingMilwaukie Apartments with Pool
Milwaukie Apartments with Washer-DryerMilwaukie Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukie Pet Friendly PlacesMilwaukie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southgate
Lewelling

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University