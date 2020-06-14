Apartment List
/
OR
/
bethany
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

224 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OR with garage

Bethany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
6692 NW Joss Ave
6692 Northwest Joss Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2352 sqft
NW Portland Higher-End Home- Hardwoods- Gourmet Kitchen & More! Close to Nike & Intel! - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval Pets: No Pets Approximate Sq.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
12451 NW Millford St
12451 Northwest Millford Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2464 sqft
12451 NW Millford St Available 06/30/20 2018 Gorgeous NW Portland Home! - Bonny Slope NW Portland Area Beautiful newer construction with 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
4654 NW Dresden Pl
4654 Northwest Dresden Place, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3006 sqft
4654 NW Dresden Pl Available 06/24/20 Fantastic Bauer Highlands home 4 car Tandum garage! Excellent schools! - Small pet under 30 pounds possible! Bauer Highlands - Pristine! - Gorgeous, Well sought floorplan in Bauer Highlands.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
7248 NW Abigail Terrace
7248 Northwest Abigail Terrace, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1850 sqft
7248 NW Abigail Terrace Available 06/17/20 Lovely 4 BD 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14736 NW Benny Dr
14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1310 sqft
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310 BEDROOMS: 2 BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.
14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1793 sqft
Beautiful 3 BD, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16376 NW Ernst St
16376 Northwest Ernst Street, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1562 sqft
Fabulous **Brand New** Townhome In A Excellent Location! 3 Bedrm 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15325 NW Central Drive #209
15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
BETHANY URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! - This adorable 2BR/2BA unit is located in the Bethany Village shopping center.

1 of 43

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15265 Northwest Manresa Court
15265 Northwest Manresa Court, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2040 sqft
This lovely 4-bdrm, 3-bath multi-level home is located on a cul-de-sac, close to schools, parks, and Claremont Golf Course. This home has hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, spacious living room and large windows for a lot of natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Triple Creek
1 Unit Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
6 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
5 Units Available
Meadows at Heron Creek
10667 NE Heritage Parkway, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,355
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
971 sqft
Conveniently located in SW Atlanta, with quick access to Greenbriar Mall and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Eat-in kitchens with all appliances. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Beaverton
9 Units Available
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,273
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bethany, OR

Bethany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany 3 BedroomsBethany Apartments with Balcony
Bethany Apartments with GarageBethany Apartments with GymBethany Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethany Apartments with ParkingBethany Apartments with Pool
Bethany Apartments with Washer-DryerBethany Dog Friendly ApartmentsBethany Pet Friendly PlacesBethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, OR
Kelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University