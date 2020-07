Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry range walk in closets patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage guest suite key fob access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bocce court clubhouse conference room courtyard media room trash valet yoga

Just because you live to explore doesn’t mean you don’t crave a comfortable, restorative spot to call home. Alta Peak can provide it and more — with a modern, serene aesthetic, thoughtful amenities and an address that keeps you in the middle of perfectly weird and wonderful Portland.SIX WEEKS FREE + $1200 MOVE IN CREDIT!.* NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL OR SELF-GUIDED TOURS!*Please Contact Our Leasing Associates for Details on tour options.