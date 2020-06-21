Amenities

752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene. Within walking distance to Falling Sky, Sweet Life, Laughing Planet, bus-lines and much more! Walk to Monroe Park! Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter without breaking the bank with a new ductless heating and air conditioning both upstairs and downstairs. Energy efficient vinyl windows with new faux wood blinds throughout. New Kitchen cabinets/counter tops, new stainless-steel appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range and built in microwave. Indoor laundry with new washer/dryer. Light and bright throughout with new fixtures, recessed lighting. Beautiful bathroom offers tile shower/tub with lots of light and great storage. Enjoy private outdoor living on a new Trex deck. Large shared courtyard style backyard. Tenants have a 6ft private fence along the deck and side of the duplex with key pad entry. Single car garage with remote access.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities- electric, water/sewer.

Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.

Yard maintenance is included.

Smoking is permitted outside only.

Pets? Additional pet deposit and pet rent upon owner’s approval.

Contract Terms: Fixed Term Lease



