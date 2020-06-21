All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

752 Madison St

752 Madison Street · (541) 744-1184
Location

752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 752 Madison St - 752 · Avail. Jul 2

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene. Within walking distance to Falling Sky, Sweet Life, Laughing Planet, bus-lines and much more! Walk to Monroe Park! Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter without breaking the bank with a new ductless heating and air conditioning both upstairs and downstairs. Energy efficient vinyl windows with new faux wood blinds throughout. New Kitchen cabinets/counter tops, new stainless-steel appliances include, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range and built in microwave. Indoor laundry with new washer/dryer. Light and bright throughout with new fixtures, recessed lighting. Beautiful bathroom offers tile shower/tub with lots of light and great storage. Enjoy private outdoor living on a new Trex deck. Large shared courtyard style backyard. Tenants have a 6ft private fence along the deck and side of the duplex with key pad entry. Single car garage with remote access.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities- electric, water/sewer.
Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.
Yard maintenance is included.
Smoking is permitted outside only.
Pets? Additional pet deposit and pet rent upon owner’s approval.
Contract Terms: Fixed Term Lease

(RLNE5834774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Madison St have any available units?
752 Madison St has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Madison St have?
Some of 752 Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
752 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 752 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 752 Madison St does offer parking.
Does 752 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Madison St have a pool?
No, 752 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 752 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 752 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 752 Madison St has units with dishwashers.
