river road
105 Apartments for rent in River Road, Eugene, OR
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
872 Skipper Ave
872 Skipper Avenue, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
884 sqft
872 Skipper Ave Available 08/11/20 3 Bedroom House in West Eugene - Lovely single family home with a large fenced yard! 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Covered patio. Hardwood floors throughout.
1534 Caprice Way
1534 Caprice Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1426 sqft
COMING SOON!!! North Eugene 3 Bedroom - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Located of NW Expressway this home is located at the end of a dead end road.
695 Silver Lane
695 Silver Lane, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
Description: 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Duplex is located in a very desirable area. Nearby schools and parks which include Yujin Gakuen Elementary, Corridor Elementary. North Eugene Alternative High School, Echo Hollow City Park and Arrowhead City Park.
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet.
1014 N Pond Road
1014 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.
84 North Jefferson #1
84 N Jefferson St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.
421 Fairfield Ave
421 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
Bright 3BD/1BA Home in West Eugene! 2-Car Oversized Garage! A/C! - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single-family home is located in West Eugene.
752 CLark St
752 Clark Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address 752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402 Available: 2/01/2019 Offered By Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.
654 Wimbledon Court
654 Wimbledon Ct, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1117 sqft
Come home to this two bed, two bath single level cond off of Good Pasture Island Rd. near VRC. The living room has a very open concept with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers all appliances needed with ample counter and cabinet space.
335 Exeter Avenue
335 Exeter Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1369 sqft
Newly Updated Santa Clara 3BD/2BA Duplex with Garage and Fenced Yard! - This charming and newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located off River Road, close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to Beltine Highway.
166 Iowa Street
166 Iowa Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
672 sqft
Nicely updated 2 Bedroom one bathroom house in the Bethel-Danebo Area.
170 North Jackson Street
170 North Jackson Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
475 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Eugene. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.
2216 Ridgeway Dr
2216 Ridgeway Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1652 sqft
Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower.
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.