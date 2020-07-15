/
Oregon State University
59 Apartments For Rent Near Oregon State University
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
4 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
4 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
18 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 08/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.
1 Unit Available
1510 NW 13th Street
1510 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
1510 NW 13th Street Available 05/07/20 Large 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Large 4 bed 2 bath home close to shopping and parks. Spacious backyard, covered patio, and double car garage.
1 Unit Available
2991 NW Shooting Star
2991 Northwest Shooting Star Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1822 sqft
Available Now~ 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath townhouse in Timberhill. - Available Now: 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse for $2395 per month.
1 Unit Available
2255 NW 17th St
2255 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1450 sqft
2255 NW 17th St Available 08/19/20 Large 4 Bed 1.5 Bath Home! Pets Allowed! - Recently remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath home with large bonus room.
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.
1 Unit Available
West Hills
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2737 sqft
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.
1 Unit Available
1381 NW Dream Pl.
1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2316 sqft
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.
1 Unit Available
621 NW 17th St
621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
864 sqft
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 34th St.
1011 Northwest 34th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting.