Apartment List
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
OR
/
Oregon State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM

59 Apartments For Rent Near Oregon State University

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
4 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
4 Units Available
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
781 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Washington City Park and the Willamette River. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, and parking. Units feature garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
18 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.

1 of 13

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 08/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1510 NW 13th Street
1510 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
1510 NW 13th Street Available 05/07/20 Large 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Large 4 bed 2 bath home close to shopping and parks. Spacious backyard, covered patio, and double car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2991 NW Shooting Star
2991 Northwest Shooting Star Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1822 sqft
Available Now~ 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath townhouse in Timberhill. - Available Now: 4 bedroom ~ 2.5 bath Townhouse for $2395 per month.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2255 NW 17th St
2255 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
1450 sqft
2255 NW 17th St Available 08/19/20 Large 4 Bed 1.5 Bath Home! Pets Allowed! - Recently remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath home with large bonus room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2737 sqft
3806 SW West Hills Rd.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1381 NW Dream Pl.
1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2316 sqft
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
621 NW 17th St
621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
864 sqft
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 34th St.
1011 Northwest 34th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
Charming, Furnished, Utilities Included - This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is on a quaint street that is quiet and comfortable. It is about 3/4 miles from OSU. Perfect location for cycle commuting.

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Balcony
Corvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Dog Friendly Apartments
Corvallis Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus