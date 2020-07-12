/
/
/
bethel
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Bethel, Eugene, OR
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2022 Praslin
2022 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
2022 Praslin Available 07/31/20 West Eugene 3BD/1BA w/ Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage and Fireplace! Pets? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near Barger Drive in West Eugene. Has an open living room that features a wood fireplace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Fairfield Ave
421 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1440 sqft
Bright 3BD/1BA Home in West Eugene! 2-Car Oversized Garage! A/C! - This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom single-family home is located in West Eugene.
1 of 87
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1622 Praslin St
1622 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2040 sqft
1622 Praslin St Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED FAMILY HOME - Welcome to our lovely home. Our 3 bed/ 3 bath home is spacious, comfortable, and has all the amenities you need. Large home will be perfect for families or adults who desire thier own space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
166 Iowa Street
166 Iowa Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
672 sqft
Nicely updated 2 Bedroom one bathroom house in the Bethel-Danebo Area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 La Casa
201 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
Nearly new home in Cul-De-Sac location - Cul-de-sac location. This nearly new home has an open floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One of the baths is in the large master suite. The home has a fenced yard and 2 car finished garage.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1881 Cedar Brook Drive
1881 Cedar Brook Drive, Lane County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1620 sqft
Newer Single Family Home. Lots of upgrades. - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.
1 of 13
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
4009 Wagner
4009 Wagner Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1539 sqft
4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3705 Riviera
3705 Riviera, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2054 sqft
Large West Eugene House! - Please contact us at rentals@Fullhouserentals.com Well cared for home with built in sound system in the living room, family/great room, dining area, master bedroom and front porch. Wired for speakers on patio.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Caprice Way
1534 Caprice Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1426 sqft
COMING SOON!!! North Eugene 3 Bedroom - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Located of NW Expressway this home is located at the end of a dead end road.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3620 Phantom Way
3620 Phantom Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Beautiful, newly built home in Bailey Hill neighborhood. Home features open floor plan, large bedrooms, garage parking, and laminate flooring. Washer and dryer are provided. Gorgeous landscaped yards. Go to empirepm.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.