jefferson westside
105 Apartments for rent in Jefferson Westside, Eugene, OR
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
171 West 18th Avenue
171 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1174 sqft
Wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home with updated kitchen and utility room - This wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home offers a single car garage, a gas fireplace, and a fully fenced back yard.
1034 West Broadway
1034 West Broadway, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Eugene, this adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath home is close to everything, including all things Whiteaker. Arched doorways and artistic elements throughout make this house a pleasure to come home to.
115 West 16th Avenue
115 West 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated.
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A
556 W 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious apartment near downtown - Property Id: 314498 Gorgeous, spacious, bright 1 BR apartment in great location near downtown.
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
1382 Lincoln Street
1382 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$825
Large Studio Apartment in downtown Eugene- Water, Sewer & Trash Paid - This upstairs large studio with 1 bathroom has a full kitchen, lots of window that brings in tons of natural light. It also features a lot of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Jefferson Westside
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.
84 North Jefferson #1
84 N Jefferson St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
1269 Lincoln St.
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.
752 CLark St
752 Clark Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address 752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402 Available: 2/01/2019 Offered By Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.
1872 Willamette St. Unit B
1872 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$535
250 sqft
Commercial Office Space for Lease - Professional office space for lease located at 19th and Willamette located in a remodeled vintage house.
343 E. 15th Ave.
343 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
343 E. 15th Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO U OF O - 3 bedroom home within walking distance to the University. Has nice room upstairs, basement, carport, gas forced air heat, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, hardwood floors.
170 North Jackson Street
170 North Jackson Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
475 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Eugene. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.
1777 Mill Street - 2
1777 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1531 sqft
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious four-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
2418 Portland St
2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 *** For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.