Apartment List
/
OR
/
eugene
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:04 PM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
980 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Bethel
15 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Bethel
10 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northeast Eugene
47 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Jefferson Westside
29 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1016 Colony Pond Drive
1016 Colony Pond Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1016 Colony Pond Drive Available 09/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Close to Shopping and parks.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard.Pets? - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
River Road
1 Unit Available
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer. Please apply at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
654 Wimbledon Court
654 Wimbledon Ct, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1117 sqft
Come home to this two bed, two bath single level cond off of Good Pasture Island Rd. near VRC. The living room has a very open concept with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers all appliances needed with ample counter and cabinet space.
Results within 1 mile of Eugene

1 of 40

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
33464 Bloomberg Rd.
33464 Bloomberg Road, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1746 sqft
33464 Bloomberg Rd. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Two Bed Two Bath in Eugene - The home has air conditioning, and lots of natural light with large windows, as well as a sun room facing the front lawn.
Results within 5 miles of Eugene
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Eugene
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
958 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month

Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
    • While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEugene 3 BedroomsEugene Apartments with Balcony
    Eugene Apartments with GarageEugene Apartments with GymEugene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Apartments with Pool
    Eugene Apartments with Washer-DryerEugene Cheap PlacesEugene Dog Friendly ApartmentsEugene Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
    Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
    Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
    HarlowChurchillCal Young
    Jefferson WestsideWest University

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Oregon
    Oregon State University