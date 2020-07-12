108 Apartments for rent in Northeast Eugene, Eugene, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Cheryl Street
2636 Cheryl Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1618 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2bth Home~ Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home features solid surface flooring, a bright kitchen with ample storage and a ton counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Eugene
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1014 N Pond Road
1014 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2216 Ridgeway Dr
2216 Ridgeway Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1652 sqft
Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2540 Elysium Ave
2540 Elysium Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
980 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Two bedroom duplex in north Eugene - Property Id: 308489 DWELLING HAS A COOL PATIO GARDEN IN A FENCED YARD. KITCHEN EQUIPED WITH DISH WASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. LAUNDRY: W/D IN UNIT. ONE CAR GARAGE & REMOTE DOOR OPENER.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1699 Kings North Street Eugene OR 97401
1699 Kings North Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet Area - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Come and enjoy this North Eugene home. This home features updated modern finishing throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Eugene
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.

