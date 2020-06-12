64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Harlow
49 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Bethel
12 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1272 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$654
1129 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
River Road
1 Unit Available
1910 Debra Sue Court
1910 Debra Sue Ct., Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1824 sqft
Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1698 Riverview St
1698 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
1698 Riverview St - A Available 07/15/20 Amazing Location! - More pictures to come! This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2995 Gilham Rd.
2995 Gilham Road, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Nice 3bed/1bath with large yard! - This nice 3bdrm/1bthrm duplex offers fresh paint and new carpet. The kitchen features ample counter space, a breakfast bar and a small dining area. This property also offers a large fenced in backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
1647 Hamlet Ln
1647 Hamlet Lane, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Large home with patio & minimal yard to care for - Open concept main floor with living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. New refrigerator to be purchased and installed shortly. Gas range, fireplace, hot water heater and furnace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2752 Chad Drive
2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far West
1 Unit Available
1656 City View St
1656 City View Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
999 sqft
Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard- Raised Garden Beds, Avail.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
3905 Donald Street
3905 Donald Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1360 sqft
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
3788 Berkshire
3788 Berkshire Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1640 sqft
3788 Berkshire Available 07/10/20 Harlow area Family Home :) - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in a cul-de-sac providing a kid friendly nieghborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
946 Ascot Drive
946 Ascot Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
946 Ascot Drive Available 07/13/20 Harlow Road Neighborhood - This mid century ranch home is located on a large corner lot with a fenced back yard and rv parking.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
2216 Ridgeway Dr
2216 Ridgeway Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1652 sqft
Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
1932 Lemming Ave
1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
1932 Lemming Ave Available 06/15/20 Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
1374 W 4th
1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2788 sqft
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
1909 East 17th Ave
1909 East 17th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
1909 East 17th Ave Available 08/29/20 Campus House ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the corner of 17th & Villard.

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month

Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
    • While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

