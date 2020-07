Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed game room

Options abound within short distances at Ecco Apartments, where neighborhood and urban attractions come together. Nearby shopping includes the largest shopping mall in Eugene, Valley River Center, with accompanying choices of The Shoppes at Gateway and Barger Crossing. If outdoor recreation is more your speed, one block away is the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System with several multi-use trail systems parallel to Willamette River, giving way to incredible views of nature woven throughout Eugene. Another nearby outdoor adventure is the Delta Ponds City Park, featuring several ponds and a great amount of wildlife including several types of birds and turtles. Tech companies such as Grape Solar, IDX, and Symantec have made their home in Eugene, located mere miles from Ecco Apartments. Brand New POOL open now, 24 hour fitness center, on-site dog park, and playground. ECCO is the perfect place to call home!