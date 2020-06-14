25 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Apartment List
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,288
646 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
River Road

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
River Road
10 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,142
687 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Northeast Eugene
74 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Bethel

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Bethel
11 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Harlow

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Bethel

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
$
Bethel
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Bethel

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northeast Eugene
48 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Trainsong

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Trainsong
7 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
River Road

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
696 sqft
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Cal Young

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Friendly

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Friendly
3 Units Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Friendly
1 Unit Available
670 W 25th Pl
670 West 25th Place, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
584 sqft
Luxury Friendly St 1BD/1BA Home. Large Partially Fenced Yard. W/D. Pets? - This quaint little 1 bed/1 bath home is located in the Friendly St. neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West University
1 Unit Available
1331 Patterson Street
1331 Patterson Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
It is close to U of O. Safe, modern, and lots of restaurants within walking distance.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2040 Holly Avenue
2040 Holly Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Perfectly situated on a large lot, this small house has a lot to offer. Newly refinished floors, large double car detached garage, lots of parking on a very deep driveway, large fenced yard. Landscaping included. Go to empirepm.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Results within 5 miles of Eugene
Gateway

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Gateway
6 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Results within 10 miles of Eugene
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
141 Units Available
Country Crossroads
955 West 17th Avenue, Junction City, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
604 sqft
Country Crossroads brings a new living experience to the heart of Junction City. Every light-filled apartment features modern finishes and amenities just steps from easy country living.

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month

Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
    • While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

