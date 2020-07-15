Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
41 Apartments For Rent Near UO
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
West University
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Last updated May 13 at 07:18 PM
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Eugene
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,085
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Friendly
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
2 Units Available
Far West
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Crest Drive
3374 Olive
3374 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3374 Olive Available 09/07/20 Ready to Relax - Come home to this wooded retreat in the South Hills with 2 bedrooms and a loft which can be used for office space or a den, wood burning fireplace, central electric heat and wood floors in the kitchen
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Eugene
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
1269 Lincoln St.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Cal Young
953 Forrester Way
953 Forrester Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlow
652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2
652 Cherry Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1504 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Upper Level Condo! - This three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo is very spacious! The living room has large windows that allow natural light to come in, a gas fireplace, a sliding glass door to the
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
752 CLark St
752 Clark Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address 752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402 Available: 2/01/2019 Offered By Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Friendly
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2710 Emerald Street
2710 Emerald Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with living room and a family room on separate levels. Conveniently located only a few blocks from the University of Oregon campus.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Westside
171 West 18th Avenue
171 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1174 sqft
Wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home with updated kitchen and utility room - This wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home offers a single car garage, a gas fireplace, and a fully fenced back yard.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Far West
1349 City View
1349 City View Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
720 sqft
1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
505 East 31st
505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Friendly
2418 Portland St
2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 *** For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
West University
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Springfield
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
33 East 30th Avenue
33 East 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1026 sqft
RENOVATION SPECIAL: $500.00 off first full month's rent. Beautifully remodeled 2 bed/1.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1625 Riverview St
1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath.