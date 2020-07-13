Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Bethel
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
River Road
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
2 Units Available
River Road
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Cal Young
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
2 Units Available
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Bethel
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
5 Units Available
Churchill
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Far West
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Trainsong
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River Road
1534 Caprice Way
1534 Caprice Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1426 sqft
COMING SOON!!! North Eugene 3 Bedroom - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Located of NW Expressway this home is located at the end of a dead end road.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Eugene
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodpasture Island
1014 N Pond Road
1014 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
84 North Jefferson #1
84 N Jefferson St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bethel
2022 Praslin
2022 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
2022 Praslin Available 07/31/20 West Eugene 3BD/1BA w/ Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage and Fireplace! Pets? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near Barger Drive in West Eugene. Has an open living room that features a wood fireplace.

July 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eugene rents increased over the past month

Eugene rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $824 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,096 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Eugene, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Eugene has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Eugene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,096 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Eugene remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

