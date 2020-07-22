/
churchill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
89 Apartments for rent in Churchill, Eugene, OR
8 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
2 Units Available
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene, Bailey Hill Meadows Apartments offers renters access to a variety of attractions in the surrounding area. Make a visit to view the available floor plans.
1 Unit Available
2255 Blackburn Street
2255 Blackburn Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Great Churchill home - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.
Results within 1 mile of Churchill
16 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
2 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
1 Unit Available
2305 W 18th St
2305 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2305 W 18th St Available 08/03/20 Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Fenced Yard-Pets Ok! - Fully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in West Eugene. Property can be ready be ready earlier then published move-in date.
1 Unit Available
3620 Phantom Way
3620 Phantom Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Beautiful, newly built home in Bailey Hill neighborhood. Home features open floor plan, large bedrooms, garage parking, and laminate flooring. Washer and dryer are provided. Gorgeous landscaped yards. Go to empirepm.
1 Unit Available
1727 Grant Street
1727 Grant Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
1 Unit Available
1349 City View
1349 City View Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
720 sqft
1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Churchill
4 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,116
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
11 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,173
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
3 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
5 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
9 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,202
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
10 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
13 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
2 Units Available
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet.
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
4 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
1 Unit Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.