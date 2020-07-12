Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eugene apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
River Road
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
37 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
2 Units Available
River Road
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Cal Young
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
10 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Eugene
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
48 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Bethel
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,255
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
6 Units Available
Bethel
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Churchill
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West University
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Far West
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Bethel
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
2 Units Available
Trainsong
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$850
492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Maple Manor is comprised of charming 1 bedroom apartments conveniently located in the heart of old Eugene off Roosevelt Boulevard. Units come in two different sizes ranging from 437 and 546 square feet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South University
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodpasture Island
1014 N Pond Road
1014 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.
City Guide for Eugene, OR

Eugene, Oregon is a city that prides itself on its interaction with the natural environment that surrounds it. Rather than forcing itself on the environment, Eugene has gained a reputation for working with the natural environment, hence the nickname of the “Emerald City”. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eugene, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eugene apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

