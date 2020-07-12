/
/
/
harlow
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
112 Apartments for rent in Harlow, Eugene, OR
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
652 Cherry Dr Apt. 2
652 Cherry Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1504 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Upper Level Condo! - This three bedroom, two bathroom upper level condo is very spacious! The living room has large windows that allow natural light to come in, a gas fireplace, a sliding glass door to the
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1699 Kings North Street Eugene OR 97401
1699 Kings North Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet Area - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Come and enjoy this North Eugene home. This home features updated modern finishing throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Harlow
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Riverview St
1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
343 E. 15th Ave.
343 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
343 E. 15th Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO U OF O - 3 bedroom home within walking distance to the University. Has nice room upstairs, basement, carport, gas forced air heat, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, hardwood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1777 Mill Street - 2
1777 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1531 sqft
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious four-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2636 Cheryl Street
2636 Cheryl Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1618 sqft
Beautiful 4bd/2bth Home~ Great Neighborhood! - This beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home features solid surface flooring, a bright kitchen with ample storage and a ton counter space.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1537 West Fairview Dr.
1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
953 Forrester Way
953 Forrester Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living