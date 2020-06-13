Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Finding an apartment in Eugene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
Bethel
11 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northeast Eugene
47 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,178
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northeast Eugene
76 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
$
Bethel
2 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
Churchill
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
202 La Casa
202 La Casa Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1392 sqft
202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
5080 Barger Drive
5080 Barger Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
5080 Barger Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom home on Barger - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Many windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
650 W. 12th #208
650 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
$950
352 sqft
Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
3905 Donald Street
3905 Donald Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1360 sqft
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Eugene, OR

Finding an apartment in Eugene that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

