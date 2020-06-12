55 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eugene, OR

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
River Road
8 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
980 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Bethel
15 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
Bethel
3 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Bethel
10 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Jefferson Westside
29 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Trainsong
7 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Far West
3 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Eugene
73 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Churchill
6 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Bethel
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
802 sqft
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
3590 Kendra Street
3590 Kendra Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
3590 Kendra Street Available 06/22/20 2 Bedroom Duplex in River Road Area - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex with a garage and fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
295 Country Club Road
295 Country Club Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Great 2 bed/1 bath condo near Eugene Country Club! - Nice 2 bed/1 bath condo features a kitchen with a stainless-steel fridge, lots of counter space and ample storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Eugene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Eugene Rent Report. Eugene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Eugene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Eugene rent trends were flat over the past month

Eugene rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Eugene stand at $823 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,095 for a two-bedroom. Eugene's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Eugene over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Eugene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Eugene, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Eugene is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Eugene's median two-bedroom rent of $1,095 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Eugene.
    • While rents in Eugene fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Eugene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Eugene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

