Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:50 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1286 Bramblewood Lane
1286 Bramblewood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1286 Bramblewood Lane, Eugene, OR 97404
River Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Roomy two bedroom in tri plex w/ garage and washer & dryer.
Please apply at www.arponline.net
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have any available units?
1286 Bramblewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eugene, OR
.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Eugene Rent Report
.
Is 1286 Bramblewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Bramblewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Bramblewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1286 Bramblewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1286 Bramblewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1286 Bramblewood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1286 Bramblewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1286 Bramblewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1286 Bramblewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1286 Bramblewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1286 Bramblewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
