Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool racquetball court hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed parking

Crescent Village, Eugene's first master-planned urban village, is not your typical cookie-cutter community. It's about convenience, walkability and sustainability. Nestled within this unique locale, you'll find The Tennyson at Crescent Village - offering brand-new townhomes, lofts and flats unlike anything else in the area. Experience a lifestyle that means less time driving and more time enjoying yourself. Enjoy onsite amenities including a fully-equipped fitness center with on-demand classes, racquetball courts, pool and hot tub, and a fantastic clubhouse with brew station. You'll find everything from boutique shops to delicious restaurants just steps outside your front door. Ultimate urban living awaits you.