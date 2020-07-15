/
CHEMEKETA
6 Apartments For Rent Near Chemeketa Community College
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
2 Units Available
Hayesville
Columbia Village
3684 Fisher Rd NE, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$945
848 sqft
Contemporary homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to I-5 for a convenient commute. Near Chemeketa Community College.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Lansing
2930 Dawn St NE
2930 Dawn Street Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1008 sqft
2930 Dawn St NE Available 04/15/20 Remodeled Single Story Home ~ 2930 Dawn - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northgate
4131 Geranium Loop NE
4131 Geranium Drive Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1320 sqft
2 Story Duplex with New Carpet and Yard ~ 4131 Geranium - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc. Learn more or apply at CrownPM.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Northgate
4424 Remington NE
4424 Remington Place Northeast, Salem, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1399 sqft
4424 Remington NE Available 06/01/20 Townhouse - Townhouse. Built in 2006. Two story. Bedrooms are upstairs. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Single car garage. Gas, forced air heat. Stove is also gas. Landscaped, fenced yard.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hayesville
5065 Constellation
5065 Constellation Ave NE, Hayesville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1875 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Home Available in March 2020 - NE Salem - New Construction Single Family Home located in the Northstar new developement in NE Salem. (RLNE5640554)
1 of 17
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Lansing
2010 Byram St NE
2010 Byram Street Northeast, Salem, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
2Bd/1Ba Single Story House - Available Now! - 2Bd/1Ba Single story house built in 1972 with approx 1,008 sq ft.
