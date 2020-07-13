All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like High Street Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
High Street Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:53 AM

High Street Terrace

1055 High Street · (541) 204-2909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1055 High Street, Eugene, OR 97401
Downtown Eugene

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from High Street Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street. This secure condo-quality complex is ideal for enjoying city living and is within easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Apartments are open and bright with expansive windows and high ceilings. Premium quality amenities include a fitness center just off the lobby, onsite parking, bike storage and top-of-the-line laundry facilities. A spacious rooftop terrace on the eighth floor has spectacular views of the city and the Cascades, and is a perfect spot for barbecues and outdoor entertaining.

Floor plans include lofts/studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and luxury penthouse suites and are designed with comfort and style in mind. View our gallery for a look at the High Street Terrace lifestyle and request a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does High Street Terrace have any available units?
High Street Terrace has 5 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does High Street Terrace have?
Some of High Street Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is High Street Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
High Street Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is High Street Terrace pet-friendly?
No, High Street Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does High Street Terrace offer parking?
Yes, High Street Terrace offers parking.
Does High Street Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, High Street Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does High Street Terrace have a pool?
No, High Street Terrace does not have a pool.
Does High Street Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, High Street Terrace has accessible units.
Does High Street Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, High Street Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Interested in High Street Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Southtowne
2555 Portland Street
Eugene, OR 97405
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
Maple Manor
2521 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eugene, OR 97402
Riviera Village
130 River Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
West Hills Village
1459 City View St
Eugene, OR 97402
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop
Eugene, OR 97401
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity