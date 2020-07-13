Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage lobby accessible online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street. This secure condo-quality complex is ideal for enjoying city living and is within easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.



Apartments are open and bright with expansive windows and high ceilings. Premium quality amenities include a fitness center just off the lobby, onsite parking, bike storage and top-of-the-line laundry facilities. A spacious rooftop terrace on the eighth floor has spectacular views of the city and the Cascades, and is a perfect spot for barbecues and outdoor entertaining.



Floor plans include lofts/studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and luxury penthouse suites and are designed with comfort and style in mind. View our gallery for a look at the High Street Terrace lifestyle and request a tour today.