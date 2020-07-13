The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub internet access carport coffee bar new construction online portal package receiving volleyball court yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! Mix a modern, vibrant community with stylish and sensible amenities for living, entertaining, and fitness, and you'll arrive here, The Bailey at Amazon Creek. Surprisingly different, this new residential community in Eugene, Oregon features everything from oversized living room windows with picture-perfect sunrise and sunset views to insulated walls for the utmost privacy. Each floor plan epitomizes style and substance so expect conveniences like private entryways, gourmet kitchens, washers and dryers, plus spacious closets. Right outside your front door, there's more! Lounge at the pool, soak in the hot tub, or play at the racquetball courts. Looking to mingle? Entertain family and friends in the clubhouse, equipped with TVs, a fireplace, and cafe-style seating or grab a local brew at our community keg. Post-fun, workout in the fitness center, outfitted with ...