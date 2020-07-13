All apartments in Eugene
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments

3655 W 13th Ave · (541) 214-2151
Rent Special
Reduced Rent AND Up To 4 Weeks Free Rent On Select Apartments! (on select units)
Location

3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E221 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit M257 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit L249 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
carport
coffee bar
new construction
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
yoga
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour! Mix a modern, vibrant community with stylish and sensible amenities for living, entertaining, and fitness, and you'll arrive here, The Bailey at Amazon Creek. Surprisingly different, this new residential community in Eugene, Oregon features everything from oversized living room windows with picture-perfect sunrise and sunset views to insulated walls for the utmost privacy. Each floor plan epitomizes style and substance so expect conveniences like private entryways, gourmet kitchens, washers and dryers, plus spacious closets. Right outside your front door, there's more! Lounge at the pool, soak in the hot tub, or play at the racquetball courts. Looking to mingle? Entertain family and friends in the clubhouse, equipped with TVs, a fireplace, and cafe-style seating or grab a local brew at our community keg. Post-fun, workout in the fitness center, outfitted with ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400-1.5 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding deposit
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, fish
deposit: $400 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Carport $25 / month. Garages and Open Parking options. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy. Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $15/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have any available units?
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments has 18 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have?
Some of The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Reduced Rent AND Up To 4 Weeks Free Rent On Select Apartments! (on select units)
Is The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
