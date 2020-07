Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar internet access yoga

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call today to schedule your tour!



Welcome to Riverwalk Apartments, also known as one of the most comfortable and modern rental communities in town! We bring you a distinct selection of apartments in Eugene, OR, which possess the most essential features of a dream home: contemporary interiors, resort-inspired amenities, and proximity to some of the biggest attractions. Townhomes are also available.



Nestled in the outskirts of Downtown Eugene, our community is the perfect balance between peaceful and well-connected. The nearby Delta Ponds City Park and Willamette River provide a tranquil vibe for the whole area that helps you relax instantly. When it’s time for work or play, all you have to do is hop on Delta Highway and choose your destination. It only takes 10 minutes to get to Valley River Center, The Cuthbert Amphitheater, Owen Rose Garden, as well as the reputable University of Oregon.



At hom