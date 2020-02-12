All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16901 SW Theodore Way

16901 Southwest Theodore Way · No Longer Available
Location

16901 Southwest Theodore Way, Beaverton, OR 97006
Five Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.
This 3BR, 2BA home in the Five Oaks-Triple Creek area is tucked back in a nice neighborhood one block off Walker Rd.
Boasting a gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace (and stove), A/C, and a handsome kitchen.
Skylights add an extra measure of daylight.
The corner lot affords you a nice yard ($110 added to the rent for landscaping) and patio all bordered by a white picket fence. Washer & Dryer provided. Sprinkler system to aid the HOA in maintaining a beautiful yard for you
$40 Background check per adult 18 and over
No Pets Preferred
Absolutely No Smoking/Vaping Inside home.

(RLNE5845847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16901 SW Theodore Way have any available units?
16901 SW Theodore Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16901 SW Theodore Way have?
Some of 16901 SW Theodore Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16901 SW Theodore Way currently offering any rent specials?
16901 SW Theodore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16901 SW Theodore Way pet-friendly?
No, 16901 SW Theodore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 16901 SW Theodore Way offer parking?
No, 16901 SW Theodore Way does not offer parking.
Does 16901 SW Theodore Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16901 SW Theodore Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16901 SW Theodore Way have a pool?
No, 16901 SW Theodore Way does not have a pool.
Does 16901 SW Theodore Way have accessible units?
No, 16901 SW Theodore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16901 SW Theodore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16901 SW Theodore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
