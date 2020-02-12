16901 SW Theodore Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.

This 3BR, 2BA home in the Five Oaks-Triple Creek area is tucked back in a nice neighborhood one block off Walker Rd.

Boasting a gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace (and stove), A/C, and a handsome kitchen.

Skylights add an extra measure of daylight.

The corner lot affords you a nice yard ($110 added to the rent for landscaping) and patio all bordered by a white picket fence. Washer & Dryer provided. Sprinkler system to aid the HOA in maintaining a beautiful yard for you

$40 Background check per adult 18 and over

No Pets Preferred

Absolutely No Smoking/Vaping Inside home.



(RLNE5845847)