16901 SW Theodore Way

Amenities
Cute Home in Beaverton - Tired of climbing stairs? Here is an immaculate ranch style home in a great location.
This 3BR, 2BA home in the Five Oaks-Triple Creek area is tucked back in a nice neighborhood one block off Walker Rd.
Boasting a gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace (and stove), A/C, and a handsome kitchen.
Skylights add an extra measure of daylight.
The corner lot affords you a nice yard ($110 added to the rent for landscaping) and patio all bordered by a white picket fence. Washer & Dryer provided. Sprinkler system to aid the HOA in maintaining a beautiful yard for you
$40 Background check per adult 18 and over
No Pets Preferred
Absolutely No Smoking/Vaping Inside home.
(RLNE5845847)